Nazem Kadri was on top of the world when he won his first Stanley Cup championship with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. But it's been tough sledding since after the Canadian signed a massive seven-year contract with the Calgary Flames in October of the same year.

The Flames have failed to qualify for the postseason in both of Kadri's two years in Alberta, and now the organization could be considering trading the former 32-goal scorer, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

“Nothing is imminent, and he has a full NMC, but word out there suggests the [Flames] are exploring trade market on Nazem Kadri,” reported the hockey insider on Friday.

Kadri is the oldest player on the Flames — and probably the best — and it's interesting that general manager Craig Conroy is considering moving him. But the veteran owns a full no-movement clause, meaning he could potentially veto any trade if he doesn't feel like leaving.

That could make any potential discussions tricky between Conroy and Kadri's camp, and that's if a good enough offer is presented. The star forward would undoubtedly be a massive addition to any contending team looking for a top-six center.

And although the former London Knights' first campaign in Calgary was forgettable, he was much better last year on a Flames team that waved the white flag after trading away Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev mid-season.

Nazem Kadri bounced back in a big way in 2023-24

After a breakout season with the Avalanche in 2021-22 — Kadri piled up a career-best 87 points in just 71 games — the 33-year-old got paid on the open market, hauling himself a deal worth $7 million AAV.

He didn't play up to that dollar value in his first season, recording just 24 goals and 56 points in 82 games as the Flames went from Pacific Division champions to a non-playoff team in the span of one year.

Although the Flames didn't bounce back last season, and again finished fifth in the division, the same can't be said for Kadri. He was often the team's best forward, racking up 29 goals and 75 points in 82 games.

And that's certainly upped Kadri's trade value, which is probably the reason Conroy is considering moving the veteran for the right price. Kadri will be 38 at the end of the deal, and it's hard to think he'll be providing $7 million in value each year near the end of that.

Regardless, Conroy and the front office have shown that breaking this team down wasn't going to just be done during last season. Now gone are Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils and Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals, and there's no indication that Conroy is done making moves as the NHL draft and free agency loom.

This franchise is committed to tearing it down, and for that reason, it wouldn't be too surprising if Kadri was also shipped out of town before training camp. That is, if he agrees to it.