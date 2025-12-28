The New England Patriots are trying to clinch the AFC East this week, and it starts with defeating the New York Jets. They will have to get some more help on the outside, but at this point, it's obvious that they control their own destiny. With the Patriots knowing that they have to take care of business, they came out to a fast start against the Jets, and it was Drake Maye who led the way.

In the first half, Maye had a stat line of completing 17 of his 19 passes for 229 yards and 4 TDs. The Patriots led 35-3 going into halftime, while the Jets looked completely deflated.

Drake Maye stat line update: 17-for-19 (one a drop) for 229 yards and 4 TDs. pic.twitter.com/HvIH6jC9HE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was hard not to see that the Jets looked out of it.

“This doesn't just look like a team that's quit. This looks like a team that has its coach tuned out,” Connor Hughes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Even though the Jets have played terribly this season, it seems like head coach Aaron Glenn's job is still safe, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Aaron Glenn’s job is safe, and agents around the league are operating with the understanding that his position won’t be open. Woody Johnson and the Jets organization recognize this rebuild will take time,” Russini wrote to X.

There's no doubt that some changes needed to be made within the organization, and if the coaching staff is still there, that means it must be a new haul of players coming in. The first step would be trying to find a new quarterback, whether that's in the draft or free agency.

As for the Patriots, they're more worried about bigger things, as they've been one of the best teams in the league this season. They have a real chance of making a deep run in the playoffs and potentially getting to the Super Bowl.