John Klingberg hasn't played a National Hockey League game since November of 2023, but less than 14 months after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, the Swedish defenseman is eyeing a return to the league in 2024-25.

And according to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, multiple teams are interested in Klingberg's services — including a couple of Canadian clubs.

“John Klingberg is closing in on resuming his NHL career,” Dreger confirmed on Tuesday morning. “Toronto, Ottawa and Edmonton among the teams with expressed interest. A decision expected in next 2 weeks. Klingberg had hip resurfacing surgery in 2023 and has worked hard to get to this point. 5-7 teams in the mix.”

The 32-year-old last played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, appearing in 14 games in 2023-24; he chipped in five assists before the surgery. The 6-foot-2 defenseman signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Leafs in July of 2023.

Originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg's best season came in 2017-18, when the offensive blue liner amassed eight goals and 67 points over a full 82-game slate.

Over his 10+ year NHL career — split between the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs — Klingberg has scored 81 goals and 412 points in 633 games.

The veteran was especially prolific in the 2020 postseason, recording 21 points in 26 games as the Stars advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The Gothenburg native has also played in four World Championships for Team Sweden, helping his country win back-to-back golds in 2017 and 2018.

But in the back half of 2024-25, the free agent will be looking to make a run at another NHL championship.

Will John Klingberg end up back in Canada?

As Dreger reported, there are multiple teams interested in procuring the services of the veteran defenseman. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported last month that Klingberg was set to resume skating in Toronto after the holiday pause, with the plan being to sign with a team “once he got back up to speed.”

It's no secret that all of the Maple Leafs, Senators and Oilers are looking to upgrade the blue line. Dreger also reported on Tuesday that another Canadian team could be in play:

“Vancouver among the teams that kicked tires with interest in Klingberg,” wrote Dreger. “However, unless something changes, the Canucks aren’t as keen as others.”

Dreger made it clear on Insider Trading that Klingberg's rehabilitation over the last couple of weeks has gone as planned, but he could need a few more weeks before he's medically cleared to sign with an NHL team. Once a bonafide top-four option — and one of the better powerplay quarterbacks in the sport — Klingberg has struggled over the last couple of seasons.

But this player still has some game, and it'll be interesting to see where Klingberg ends up for the duration of the 2024-25 campaign.