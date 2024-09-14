At one point, John Klingberg was one of the premier offensive defensemen in the NHL. He helped the Dallas Stars go on deep playoff runs and contend for the Stanley Cup. However, things have gone down hill for the veteran rearguard. A one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks did not work in his favor. And after a trade to the Minnesota Wild, he ended up signing another prove-it deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs last summer.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out there, either. The Maple Leafs certainly put their faith in Klingberg. He averaged over 20 minutes a game during his time in Toronto. But a hip injury limited the veteran rearguard to just 14 games in 2023-24. This injury is one reason as to why he remains a free agent at this point in the offseason.

With training camp about to begin, that could change. Klingberg could certainly sign a professional tryout agreement with a team looking for more depth on the blueline. And there are two teams in particular that could be fantastic fits for John Klingberg this late in NHL Free Agency.

John Klingberg could land with Sharks

John Klingberg is unlikely to get a look from a contending team. Though he has over 600 games in the NHL, the injury is going to scare contending teams away. However, he could certainly land with a rebuilding team. And the San Jose Sharks are an interesting fit for the Swede.

The Sharks have already shaken up their blueline this summer. San Jose traded for Jake Walman ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. And more recently, they struck a deal for Cody Ceci with the Edmonton Oilers. In the Ceci trade, San Jose parted ways with younger defenseman Ty Emberson, as well.

San Jose certainly wants to make progress on the ice next season. However, they remain a ways away from truly contending for a playoff spot. Klingberg could come in as a veteran minutes-eating presence on the backend for this upcoming season. If he remains healthy, he could then become a trade candidate around the NHL Trade Deadline.

Klingberg may not make the impact he once did on the ice. However, he is only 32 years old, so there is a chance he can recover from his injury issues. And the Sharks could benefit from that recovery should they give him a chance in training camp.

John Klingberg could make Flames roster

The Calgary Flames are another interesting team to watch here. They have a lot of defensive options already, but there remains open competition for those on the roster. And this could allow John Klingberg to find his way onto the roster through a professional tryout.

The Flames are largely set in their top pairing, with MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson taking those spots. Kevin Bahl also seems like a lock to make the roster after coming over in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. Beyond that, there is room for someone else to claim a roster spot.

Klingberg is certainly not the player he used to be. And the Flames are looking to rebuild their organization. However, they are not looking to completely bottom out on the ice. Adding Klingberg allows them to bring along their defensive prospects without rushing them to the NHL. And that bodes well for the team's future once the prospects are ready to make the leap.