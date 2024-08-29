The Edmonton Oilers are approaching the end of the contracts of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. The number one priority for new general manager Stan Bowman is to make sure both players are in Edmonton long-term. Draisaitl is up first, as he is currently eligible for an extension and will be a free agent after the season. Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli said on the Oilers Now podcast that the deal is not imminent.

“I think it's been a bit slow going, to be honest. I fully expected that they would have something done by now. I'm definitely a little surprised that it's gone on this long. On a money basis, AAV, I think these two sides are a little bit further apart than I envisioned,” said Servalli. He also added, “It’s unfair to categorize it as hitting a snag.”

So it's not all bad for Oiler fans. The fact that the talks have not hit a snag is a positive sign as there still is a year remaining until this has to be done. Draisaitl will almost certainly play for the Oilers this season, as they are chasing a Stanley Cup after last year's defeat.

When Draisaitl does sign, it will likely be for the highest average annual value (AAV) in the league. Auston Matthews currently has the record with a $13.25 million salary. Draisaitl has a chance to break 400 goals before signing his third deal, currently sitting at 347. He has won one MVP, one scoring title, and two postseason All-Stars in his career.

Outlook for Oilers and Leon Draisaitl in 2024-25

With the season on the horizon, expectations will be very high for the Oilers. They came within one win of pulling off an incredible comeback in the Cup Final but fell in game seven to the Panthers. Draisaitl and McDavid led the team to three straight wins after going down 3-0. To get back there, they must get great performances from both of their star forwards.

Draisaitl has six consecutive 30-goal seasons and five of those seasons were 100-point campaigns. The one that was not was the 56-game COVID season. While McDavid is considered the best player in the world, the Oilers are the powerhouse they are because of Draisaitl's excellence.

The expectation for Draisaitl every season is to reach that 100-point plateau. If he stays healthy it would be stunning if he did not reach that number. That would create a fascinating contract negotiation between the two sides. Draisaitl has certainly earned the biggest contract in the sport but McDavid will likely command more than him.

Part of the issue with the Draisaitl negotiations is that the salary cap will prevent them from building a great team around the two stars. The first few years of their careers presented the same issue when the cap was not as high as it is now. The Oilers are currently in a good spot where they can build around them but also pay them a fair market value.

Expect the Oilers to make another deep playoff run this season. If Draisaitl puts together another great regular season and playoffs, he will get a massive payday and set up his teammate to get one of his own.