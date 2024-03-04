The NHL trade deadline is on Friday, and rumors are picking up across the league. The New Jersey Devils are active as they try to add a player or two before the deadline comes. One player whom they have been linked to is Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, and their interest hasn’t wavered one bit. Other reports at the end of February suggested that the Flames would hold Markstrom until the end of the year.
Now, the Devils have emerged as a possible contender for another player if a Markstrom deal doesn’t fall through, as Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic mentioned.
‘Yes, the Devils desperately need a goalie, and as discussed above they’re focused on a different Swede as their top target. However, I was also told Monday that the Devils have looked at Ullmark as a possible option if they can’t swing a deal with Calgary. So stay tuned there. Perhaps Ullmark, who’s signed through next season at a $5 million AAV, ends up in New Jersey if Calgary won’t move Markstrom.’
Linus Ullmark has been viewed as a potential trade piece for the Boston Bruins, so it could make for an interesting deadline. Markstrom recently opened up about his name being floated in trade talks, and he clearly wasn’t happy with how the organization has handled it.
The Devils have a few options on the trade market, and if the Jacob Markstrom deal falls through, then maybe they shift their focus and try and acquire Linus Ullmark. There will be plenty of buzz over the next few days.