Veteran winger Milan Lucic is free to speak to teams ahead of free agency opening on Saturday, and it seems that a reunion with the Boston Bruins is a strong possibility, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

Milan Lucic started his NHL career with the Bruins in the 2007-2008 season, and was a key part of the team's 2011 Stanley Cup championship. He left the Bruins for the Los Angeles Kings in the 2015-2016 season, and spent one year there. He spent three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers from 2016-2019, then four seasons with the Calgary Flames from 2019-2023.

The Bruins are in an interesting spot this offseason. Lucic was well-liked in his time with the team before playing with the Kings, Oilers and Flames. It is unknown whether Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will be back. Both are free agents this offseason, and Cam Neely said that the organization is giving both the time and space to make a decision.

It appears that Cam Neely, Don Sweeney and the Bruins will make room for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci if they decide they want to come back next season. However, Neely and Don Sweeney have indicated that their free agency plans are not impacted by whether or not Bergeron and Krejci come back. It will be intriguing to see if Lucic is in the team's plans come Saturday. As of right now, it seems likely that Lucic will return to the team he started his career with. It will be interesting to see what else the Bruins have up their sleeve as well.