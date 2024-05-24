The Patrick Kane experiment was a success with the Detroit Red Wings — at least for the player. Showtime came off hip surgery and potted 20 goals and 47 points in just 50 games in 2023-24, proving to critics that one of the best American born skaters of all time still has game.

But the overall season wasn't a success for the Wings, as the team came just short of advancing to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Instead, make it eight straight years without an appearance past mid-April in Michigan.

And Kane might not be sticking around to see whether the team can get over the hump in 2025 — at least according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“Kane rediscovered his form this season after recovering from hip resurfacing surgery and signing a one-year deal with the Red Wings,” wrote LeBrun on Friday. “Detroit remains in the mix and I believe [agent Pat] Brisson will speak with Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman over the coming few weeks.”

The hockey insider added: “One thing’s for sure: Brisson will want to find his 35-year-old client some term this time around. This one’s hard to gauge, but I feel like it’s more likely Kane goes to market July 1.”

The CAA Sports agent didn't have a concrete answer on whether Kane would stay or go, of course, but it's clear the 35-year-olds next contract will not be worth $2.75 million. That's especially true with the salary cap going up by $4 million and expecting to increase even more over the next few years, per LeBrun.

“So all those one-year deals we saw last summer should be rare this time around. Agents and players will be looking for more term,” he explained.

The playoffs don't feel the same without Kane in them, and whether or not it is Michigan or elsewhere in 2024-25, the star forward should be back in the dance.

“Patrick had a fantastic season based on where he started after major surgery, hip resurfacing, and he was able to get back to his ‘A’ game,” Brisson told LeBrun on Friday.

Patrick Kane deserves to be playing postseason hockey

It's hard to find a more electric player in the postseason than Showtime. Although he wasn't as effective with the New York Rangers in a short sample size in 2023, the amount of highlights he created with the Chicago Blackhawks is hard to count.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion was a catalyst as Chicago captured a trio of titles in just six postseasons, beating the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010, Boston Bruins in 2013 and Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015.

The moment was never too big for Kane, who scored crucial goals in each of those Stanley Cup runs, helping create one of the best dynasties of the 21st century.

Suffice it to say, he should get a crack at the playoffs next year. It'll be intriguing to see if he decides to sign with a squad with a recent postseason pedigree, rather than one that should be on the bubble again come 2025.