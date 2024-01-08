Will the Red Wings move Patrick Kane before the NHL trade deadline?

The Detroit Red Wings currently hold a 20-16-4 record in the 2023-24 season. It has not been a terrible season by any means for Detroit, but the Red Wings' inability to find consistency in terms of winning has led some to wonder if Patrick Kane could be traded. However, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period recently reported that Kane likely won't be dealt away, per Rob Couch of NHL Trade Rumors.

Kane, 35, has appeared in 16 games this season. The veteran, who has previously played for the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, has scored six goals and recorded eight assists so far for Detroit. Kane would likely draw interest if made available given his veteran prowess, but the Red Wings might just end up holding onto him.

Detroit has time before making a final decision on Patrick Kane's future with the team. The NHL trade deadline is not until March 8, so the Red Wings will assess their performance over the next month before deciding their final trade direction and strategy.

It would not be surprising to see them turn things around and start climbing the standings. There have been times this season when it appears that the Red Wings are on the verge of a winning streak. Yet, they just have not been able to string together enough wins in a row to force the rest of the NHL to take notice.

It will be interesting to monitor the Red Wings over the next few weeks. We will continue to provide updates on Patrick Kane and Detroit as they are made available.