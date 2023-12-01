The Red Wings and Patrick Kane's camp have agreed on a potential trade at the deadline should Detroit fade in the playoff standings.

The Detroit Red Wings just signed three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane earlier this week after months of speculation on where he would sign. Kane has yet to make his Red Wings debut, but trade rumors surrounding the 35-year-old are already flying around. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Kane could be traded at the deadline if Detroit does not maintain its playoff standing.

“This was part of the conversation between the Red Wings and Patrick Kane's camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, ” reported LeBrun. “The Red Wings put a lot of thought into this signing and part of it is getting ahead of every possible scenario. Of course, the hope is No. 88 gets them in the playoffs.”

“But if they fall out, Pat Brisson and Steve Yzerman have had the conversation about, ‘Okay, let's have that conversation closer to the deadline.' Let's see what Patrick Kane wants and it's possible that he gets flipped and therefore, the Red Wings get an asset for Patrick Kane.”

It's kind of weird to see these rumors already floating around even though Kane hasn't even put on his Red Wings uniform yet. Nonetheless, this is smart business for both Detroit and Kane's camp.

The Red Wings have not made the playoffs in seven years and this season presents their biggest chance to break that streak. Meanwhile, Kane is looking to make the most of the remaining years of his storied career.

The 35-year-old has made the postseason 11 times in his career and has won the Stanley Cup three times. However, Kane has only made the Stanley Cup playoffs twice over the last six years: in 2020 as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks and last year with the New York Rangers.