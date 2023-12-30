Lucas Raymond scored his first goal in eight games on Friday.

The Detroit Red Wings collapsed against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. However, they took their chance to redeem themselves on Friday and ran with it. The Winged Wheel defeated the Nashville Predators at home in overtime thanks to a wicked shot from young forward Lucas Raymond.

“I wouldn’t say it was a must-win, but obviously a big win for us,” Raymond said on Friday, via the team's official website. “We haven’t been playing the way we’ve been wanting to these last couple games. We knew what we were capable of. Today was definitely a step in the right direction.”

Why Friday's win is ‘big' for Red Wings, Lucas Raymond

It was a massive goal for not only the Red Wings but Raymond himself as well. The 21-year-old Swedish winger went seven games without a goal prior to Friday night's winner. This goal now gives him 11 goals and 27 points through 36 games in the 2023-24 NHL season.

For Detroit, it marks their second win in four games. More importantly, it's their third win over their last 12 games. The two points picked up on Friday keep the Red Wings in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference. They are now two points back of the New Jersey Devils for the final playoff spot in the East.

Detroit had started the season rather strong, getting off to a 14-7-5 record. However, the slump began soon after. Despite inspired efforts from Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, the Red Wings have struggled to win important games in December.

That said, the team is starting to get a few pieces back. Their defensive group is now fully healthy. And goaltender Alex Lyon returned to action on Friday night. He made 33 saves in his first game since December 16.

Detroit certainly hopes to maintain this momentum moving forward. They round out the 2023 calendar year with a New Year's Eve showdown against the Boston Bruins at home before venturing out for a three-game West Coast trip to begin 2024. Let's see if the Red Wings can regain ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race.