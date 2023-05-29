The nashville predators missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022-23, and changes are on the way. Former head coach Barry Trotz is taking over as general manager in July. And he may bring his own head coach along with him.

The Predators’ current head coach is John Hynes. However, that could change within the next few weeks. Nashville is assessing its situation behind the bench, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“I do believe the Predators have talked to some other potential coaches,” Friedman stated during the second intermission of Game 5 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars on Saturday. “I think some people would like to see Hynes get some clarity here on what his future is, but I think the Predators have looked elsewhere.”

It isn’t entirely surprising to see Nashville take stock of their situation. The Predators missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013-14 this season despite recording a 90+ point season.

Hynes joined the team back in 2019-20, replacing Peter Laviolette midseason. The 48-year-old retained his position coming out of the NHL’s COVID bubble. He led Nashville to back-to-back first-round playoff exits before this season.

Prior to his time with the Predators, Hynes spent time as head coach of the New Jersey Devils. He took over that team in 2015 and led the Devils to a playoff spot in 2017-18. However, he was fired during the 2018-19 campaign after a poor start to the season.

There are a number of interesting coaching candidates out there for the Predators should they choose to make a change. It remains to be seen if Trotz wants his own guy behind the bench to start his tenure as general manager.