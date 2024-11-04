The New York Rangers are certainly keen to sign Igor Shesterkin to a contract extension this season. However, it hasn't been smooth sailing to this point. New York — and Shesterkin in particular — is playing well. However, Shesterkin rejected a historic contract from the Rangers earlier in the year reportedly worth a total of $88 million over eight years.

There is still time for the two sides to work something out. The 2024-25 NHL season is only one month old, after all. In any event, the Rangers have a decent idea of what it may take to ink their star puck-stopper long-term. And they are reportedly liking their chances, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

“(The Rangers) feel like they're in a good position… Even though a lot of their success hinges on Igor Shesterkin, it's still going to be difficult to beat their offer,” Seravalli told Sportsnet 590 The FAN on Monday. “And you could create or bake any kind of conspiracy that he is going to go to a no-state tax team in the summer if he goes to market. It's still a seven-year deal, and to match the Rangers' $88 million, you'd have to go 7 x $12.57M. That's a massive jump from $11 million flat.”

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin has emerged as a world-class goaltender

It cannot be understated how important to the Rangers Igor Shesterkin truly is. Since debuting in 2019-20, Shesterkin has played to a .921 save percentage, including the handful of games he's played in 2024-25. The only goaltender with a better save percentage during that span is Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark, according to Evolving Hockey. He has made the second-highest amount of saves in 2024-25, behind only Anaheim's Lukas Dostal, according to Hockey Reference.

Shesterkin's dominance with the Rangers goes beneath conventional counting stats, as well. He is one of five goaltenders with more than 100 Goals Above Replacement since 2019-20. Additionally, only Connor Hellebuyck and Juuse Saros have a higher GAR than the New York puck-stopper.

Given Shesterkin's dominance, it's no wonder he is seeking a high-pay day. And if he reaches NHL Free Agency, one team is certainly likely to pony up the cash. It's imperative for the Rangers to sign their dominant puck-stopper long-term before he can reach the open market in July.

As of now, the Rangers are confident they can sign Shesterkin to a new contract. What that contract looks like remains to be seen. Fans should monitor this situation as things develop the closer we get to the NHL Trade Deadline in March.