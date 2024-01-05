The New York Rangers and Calgary Flames are reportedly rumored to be in discussions about a Kaapo Kakko-led trade.

The New York Rangers and Calgary Flames are rumored to be discussing a trade centered around forward Kaapo Kakko, per James Wilson of NHL Trade Rumors. In addition to Kakko being sent to Calgary in the rumored deal, the Flames would also receive Braden Schneider and a 2024 second-round pick. Meanwhile, New York would receive Chris Tanev and Adam Ruzicka.

New York has performed well during the 2023-24 season, currently holding a 26-10-1 record. They lead the Metropolitan Division as of this story's writing.

On the other hand, Calgary has endured a rather mediocre campaign. The Flames are 17-16-5 and sit in sixth place in the Pacific Division.

Kakko, 22, has dealt with injuries this season but offers plenty of potential. He has played in a total of 20 games for the Rangers, scoring two goals and recording one assist. Kakko displayed signs of stardom during the 2022-23 campaign, however, as he finished the year with 18 goals and 22 assists (40 points) across 82 games played.

Trading Kakko away would be a fairly surprising move by the Rangers. New York features a talented roster and they expect to compete for a championship.

If this trade idea does come to fruition, the Rangers would acquire important veteran presences in the deal. Chris Tanev, a 34-year-old defenseman, would help to anchor the defense. Meanwhile, 24-year-old center Adam Ruzicka would be another crucial addition for New York.

In the end, nothing is guaranteed and this trade is only a rumor. However, it would not be surprising to see the Rangers make a big deal ahead of the trade deadline.