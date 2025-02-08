The New York Rangers have already made a huge splash ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, re-acquiring JT Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a Friday night blockbuster. And there's no indication that general manager Chris Drury is done tweaking the roster ahead of the March 7 deadline.

Although the franchise are buyers as the Stanley Cup window remains open, one player who has fallen out of favor in New York is Reilly Smith. The 33-year-old has not been great for the Rangers in 2024-25, managing just 10 goals and 26 points over 53 games.

Reports have surfaced that Drury could look to move the veteran winger for draft capital — and a familiar squad is interested.

The Vegas Golden Knights, where Smith won his Stanley Cup championship in 2023, are reportedly looking to re-acquire the forward sometime between now and March 7, according to Bleacher Report.

After a hot start to the season, the Knights have been struggling mightily as of late. They've lost four of their last five and have only managed three victories since January 13.

It's clear Vegas is missing Jonathan Marchessault, one of the original ‘Golden Misfits' who signed with the Nashville Predators over the summer. Considering Smith is cut from a similar cloth, his familiarity with the system and former teammates makes it a potentially intriguing trade.

It doesn't hurt that the current Rangers forward played some of the best hockey of his career while on the strip.

Reilly Smith looks to be a great match for Golden Knights

The last time Smith scored a goal for the Golden Knights, it was the Stanley Cup-winning goal in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers in June of 2023.

Smith had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022-23, amassing 26 goals and 56 points over 78 games before the title run. Over six seasons in Vegas, he became a key piece of the championship core, recording 124 goals and 286 points over 399 games.

After the Stanley Cup run, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played one season before being shipped to the Rangers. Drury is reportedly only looking for draft capital in return for the winger, and that's something the Knights could easily make work.

The way things are going lately, it wouldn't be a huge risk for Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon to eye a reunion. Smith would be a smart addition to a top-six that has been struggling, and his value is probably lower than usual due to the down year.

“I know when I’m playing well, and I know when I’m not,” he said in January. “If something isn’t working, I’m the one that’s going to make the change.”

Smith would immediately be a candidate to bump a player like Alexander Holtz or Victor Olofsson out of the top-six, and he could even get a look alongside Jack Eichel, who is having a career year. With one year remaining on his contract at $5 million, it wouldn't be too difficult for the Knights to fit Smith under the salary cap, either.

It'll be interesting to see if the Golden Knights and Rangers team up for a trade for the first time since Vegas sent Ryan Reaves to New York back in 2021.