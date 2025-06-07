The Los Angeles Sparks snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday following their 93-79 win against the Dallas Wings. With the win, the Sparks improved to 3-6 on the season before they head back home for a Monday matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. Following the game, veteran point guard Odyssey Sims gave a bold prediction for the Sparks as the team looks to build some momentum.

“I think that now is the time that we can really string together multiple wins. I think this is our time to go on a little win streak. And we can do it,” Sims said. “It’s not gonna be easy. We know everything that we face is gonna be a tough game, but I think we have everybody, the right people on our team, on our roster, to get it. We’re gonna continue to get better, push each pother and love each other.”

Odyssey Sims did her part to ensure that the Sparks beat the Wings and snapped their losing streak. She finished with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes. She shot 7-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from the three-point line.

But it wasn’t just Sims’ production offensively that helped propel the Sparks to the win. She was one of the primary defensive players on Wings star Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale was held to only eight points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field. After the game, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts made sure to single out Sims’ defense as one of the key factors in the win.

“She took the challenge on of guarding Arike and did a tremendous job,” Roberts said. “But then offensively she was aggressive and tough and got to the free-throw line. Just a huge game. . .when she was on the floor we were a plus-23. Just incredibly proud of her.”

It’s been an up and down start to the 2025 season for Sims, but her play has seen an uptick in recent games. During the Sparks’ loss to the Phoenix Mercury last weekend, Sims finished with a game-high 32 points and seven rebounds while shooting 10-of-14 from the field.

On the season, she’s averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

As for Sims’ prediction that the Sparks can rattle off a win streak in the coming games, it’s certainly doable but will be tough. After their home game against the Valkyries on Monday, they have three straight games against formidable opponents in the Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm.