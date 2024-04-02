The Detroit Red Wings once held a comfortable cushion atop the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. Detroit seemed like a lock to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. However, they have fallen well behind the pace, and are fighting for their playoff lives. For head coach Derek Lalonde, he may be fighting for his job.
The Red Wings are reportedly “pondering” a coaching change, according to Detroit Hockey Now's Bob Duff. Duff mentions that Lalonde is in the midst of the second year of a three-year contract. General manager Steve Yzerman reportedly “gave it” to the coaching staff due to their faltering play, according to Duff.
Lalonde and the Red Wings were flying high early in 2024. They rolled through their competition in January and February to enter the NHL Trade Deadline in a playoff spot. However, things have since imploded. The Red Wings are 3-7-2 since the deadline on March 8th.
A potential candidate
Duff mentioned a potential candidate to replace Derek Lalonde if the Red Wings move on. Former St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube is a candidate for the position, Duff reports. Berube coached the Blues from November 2018 until December 2023. Ironically, it was a loss to Detroit that saw St. Louis fire the Canadian bench boss.
Berube led St. Louis to one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent NHL history. The Blues were dead last at the beginning of the 2019 calendar year. However, the team rallied and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the playoffs, St. Louis went on an incredible run that ended with them defeating the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.
Berube also coached one of Detroit's current playoff rivals. The veteran bench boss coached the Philadelphia Flyers beginning in October 2013. He didn't last long in the City of Brotherly Love. He was fired in 2015 after clinching a spot in the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Red Wings, Blues link
There is one interesting wrinkle that Duff mentions in his original report. A rather noteworthy connection exists between the Red Wings and Blues. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman and Blues general manager Doug Armstrong have a close friendship. This could give the Winged Wheel an inside track on information regarding the former St. Louis bench boss.
If Berube joined Hockeytown, he would have some familiar faces on the roster. David Perron, Jake Walman, Robby Fabrri, and Ville Husso all played for the veteran bench boss in St. Louis. As a result, there is likely to be some familiarity with his system already.
In any event, it remains unclear whether the Red Wings move on from Derek Lalonde. Detroit defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in regulation on Monday night. That victory will at least save their playoff hopes for the time being. Still, if things continue to nose dive, a move may be made. And Craig Berube would be a very interesting candidate for Red Wings fans to keep their eyes on.