The Red Wings are staying busy.

The Detroit Red Wings made a massive splash at the end of November, securing the services of three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. And the team might not be done improving there.

The Wings have been engaged in trade talks with multiple teams lately, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta confirmed on Friday.

“Yeah, JT Compher also day-to-day and they’ve been exploring the market, even beyond the addition of Patrick Kane to get a sense, like a lot of teams are now,” Pagnotta explained on NHL Tonight on the NHL Network.

“Guys are getting a sense of what the marketplace and how it may shape up as the season progresses. As we get closer to the trade deadline. But they are a team that has been exploring some options and engaged in trade talks.”

The Wings have been extremely short-handed as of late. Dylan Larkin and JT Compher are both out, while David Perron was just handed a six-game suspension for a dirty cross check on Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub.

Jonatan Berggren a potential Red Wings trade chip

Who can Detroit potentially dangle in a trade? According to Pagnotta, one of their main chips is forward Jonatan Berggren.

“With Jonatan Berggren, is a player for the last few weeks that has been involved in some of those discussions. Now my understanding is he and his representation are aware of some of the discussions that are going on from a trade perspective,” he asserted.

“He was called up because of obviously, some injuries and the Perron suspension. So him and a few others getting some time back in the National Hockey League. But he was having a really good season in the AHL, 15 points and 16 games. He’s a guy that they look at as, as a lot of people looked at as certainly a player that can compete in the NHL and provide some additional offense.”

Discussions on a possible Berggren trade — the No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft — have been ongoing for weeks.

“With these guys currently out, that may kind of put things on pause for the time being. But those discussions, as I mentioned specifically involving Berggren, have been going on for a few weeks,” says Pagnotta.

“They’re aware of it. And it’s something that as tight-lipped as Detroit usually is, and normally is, it’s something that I imagine is going to continue to to be a topic of discussion as the season progresses. I believe the Montreal Canadiens, one of the teams that have been engaged in talks involving Berggren.”

It'll be intriguing to see if the Red Wings will wait until the roster is fully healthy, or if general manager Steve Yzerman will look to make another splash after adding Patrick Kane to the roster.