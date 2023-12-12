Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron was suspended for six games on Monday after an incident against the Ottawa Senators.

The Detroit Red Wings knew they were going to lose forward David Perron for a few games. He was ejected from their game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday after a cross-check to the head of Artem Zub. On Monday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced a six-game suspension for Detroit's veteran forward.

This ruling did not sit well with Perron's agent, Allan Walsh. Walsh took to Twitter on Monday night to call out the Department of Player Safety. He specifically took aim at the head of the department, George Parros. He also referred to an incident involving New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

“The Dept. of Player Suspensions (aka the Parros Kangaroo Court) is a media/PR entity that has nothing to do with ‘Player Safety,'” Walsh tweeted. “Baseball bat swing to players head? No hearing. David Perron-1100 NHL games without suspension. Zub played the next shift. 6 games is a farce!”

Red Wings, David Perron frustrated vs. Senators

The incident involving Perron and the Senators came in the first period on Saturday. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was knocked out after taking a cross-check near the neck area. Perron retaliated against Zub after seeing Larkin down on the ice.

Zub was not involved in the play that injured Larkin. As Walsh pointed out, the Senators defenseman missed no time during Ottawa's 5-1 win in Detroit. Walsh and the Red Wings certainly feel some frustration over the aftermath of Saturday's game.

Perron received an in-person hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety over his incident with Zub. However, Senators forwards Mathieu Joseph and Parker did not receive any discipline for their part in the play that injured Larkin.

On Monday, the Red Wings placed Larkin on injured reserve. Forwards Klim Kostin and JT Compher also went on injured reserve on Monday. Detroit recalled forwards Zach Aston-Reese, Austin Czarnik, and Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions.

In any event, Walsh is certainly unhappy with the suspension handed down to his client. It'll be interesting to see how the Red Wings move forward without David Perron in the lineup for the next six games.