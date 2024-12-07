Many expected the Detroit Red Wings to challenge for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, as the team features many solid contributors. Led by captain Dylan Larkin and defenseman Moritz Seider, the Red Wings are currently in the middle of a Stanley Cup drought that their fans were hoping to break this year. Yet, they currently are next to last in the Atlantic Division, suffering their fourth straight loss to the Ottawa Senators Thursday night. Now, reports have broken that GM Steve Yzerman is looking to “jolt” the roster.

“Talk around the NHL seems to suggest the Red Wings are evaluating the trade market,” reported The Fourth Period. “Citing league-wide sources from other organizations outside of Detroit, TFP’s David Pagnotta reported on Tuesday that Wings GM Steve Yzerman is starting to evaluate options.”

Rumors have also begun to circulate that the team might let go of head coach Derek Lalonde as well, as the team has suffered through multiple bouts of inconsistency. The team is four points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (both Lalonde and Yzerman's former team) for the last wild card spot, so there's still time to turn things around. Can Yzerman (and Lalonde, if he stays with the Red Wings) turn things around? The trade market is an area that can still be taken advantage of.

Steve Yzerman looks to turn around Red Wings before it's too late

Lalonde is currently in the middle of his third season at the helm, and things haven't turned out as Yzerman and his head coach have hoped. The team has dealt with injuries and inconsistency during their tenure, and although they haven't suffered too many of the former this season, the latter has remained.

With a playoff spot certainly within their grasp, perhaps shaking things up is the right call for the Red Wings as they try to make their way back to the postseason. The trade market can definitely be one option, as other teams are currently struggling through this campaign as well.

Goaltending is one area that has continued to bedevil Yzerman and his staff, and the team currently has goalies Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon out with injuries. Former starter Ville Husso was let go earlier this year, and they have lacked a viable replacement for his experience. Husso is back as the starter and is struggling mightily.

Can the Red Wings make some moves on the trade market to turn their season around? Will relieving Lalonde of his duties help as well? There are options to revive Detroit's Stanley Cup hopes. The sooner that these moves are made, the better it could be for one of the league's most storied franchises.