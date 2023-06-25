The Vegas Golden Knights had a thrilling close to the season as Stanley Cup Champions, and are now looking to ink a deal with the man that played a major role in getting them there.

Adin Hill was instrumental in helping the Golden Knights down the stretch. He stepped in halfway through the Stanley Cup playoffs, and had double digit games with 30+ saves. After several years with the Coyotes and Sharks, he hit his stride with Vegas after the starting goalie went down with an injury in the second round.

While nothing is official yet, it is rumored that Adin Hill is looking to sign an extension with the Cup Champions for 2 years, $4.9 million per year, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hill had already made it clear through his agent that he was looking to stay in Sin City as the best possible fit. He feels comfortable with the club, and hopes they can both come to an agreement to keep him with the champs.

It remains to be seen if this deal with get finalized, but Hill is working with the team to solidify his status out west. The Knights have a lot of restructuring to do after featuring a heavy salary cap that will be over budget next season.

Vegas has the sixth best odds to return to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, pending how their offseason moves pan out. They sit with +1300 odds to be repeat champions, and locking up playoff performer Hill will be crucial to their chances.