The San Jose Sharks are dangling one of the most tantalizing trade assets in all of hockey ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Star winger Timo Meier could very well be offloaded by the Sharks in the near future, and a recent NHL rumor has indicated what the asking price for the 26-year-old will be. According to Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now, the Sharks will be seeking at least three assets in return for Meier in any trade. Additionally, Meier’s projected contract demands were also floating, indicating a pricey deal is on the horizon.

Via SJ Hockey Now:

“What I’m hearing is a first-rounder — and one Grade-A or two Grade-B prospects, or one good prospect and a young, established NHL player.”

It’s a big ask, but Meier is a game-changing forward who could add another level to most offenses, easily slotting in as a top-six forward on any team in the league.

As for the contract, with Meier due to hit restricted free agency this offseason, Pierre LeBrun indicates that it’ll be at least a $9 million deal.

Timo Meier has drawn interest from plenty of teams around the league, as his versatile skillset is something various organizations covet on both ends of the ice. The Sharks still have the chance to sign him to an extension, but they haven’t made any indication they’re ready to do so. With just over a month until the trade deadline, Meier’s future is certainly up in the air.

Now, we know what it’ll likely cost to get him from the Sharks. Meier has a big asking price, but it’s easy to see why given what he brings to the table.