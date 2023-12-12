The NHL made a surprising decision on the kneeing incident between the Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Strome and Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor.

The league decided not to discipline Ryan Strome after his knee collided with Kyle Connor's during the game, per the Winnipeg Free Press‘ Mike McIntyre (via The Score's Kayla Douglas). The NHL deemed Strome didn't intentionally hurt Connor. Instead, the league felt Strome's five-minute major and game misconduct sufficed.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness agreed with the sanctions. However, he hoped the NHL suspend Ryan Strome for kneeing Kyle Connor.

“He sticks his knee out. You hope that's a suspendable knee-on-knee. There's no other way of looking at it. But the referees made the right call. Five-minute major and a game misconduct and then we'll see where it goes from there,” Bowness quipped after the game.

The knee-on-knee collision between Ryan Strome and Kyle Connor

Here's another look at the Ryan Strome-Kyle Connor knee on knee contact#FlyTogether | #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/jvn0UBcGNl — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 11, 2023

The knee-on-knee collision occurred during the opening moments of the second period. Kyle Connor tumbled on the ice and lay down on the rink for several minutes. The incident sparked a fight between Strome and the Jets' Mark Scheifele.

Kyle Connor eventually regained his bearings and skated off the ice with the assistance of his Jets teammates Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey.

Officials slapped Ryan Strome with a five-minute major for kneeing Kyle Connor. Not only that, but he and Scheifele also received a trip to the penalty box for fighting.

NHL fans have seen some brutal hits on the ice lately. Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph hit Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin on the back of his head several days ago. Larkin lay motionless on the ice for a full minute before skating off assisted.

For his part, the Ducks' Ryan Strome was lucky he escaped suspension for the first time in his NHL career.