It has been some time since Boston Bruins star Charlie McAvoy has played in a game. The Bruins star suffered an injury at the 4 Nations tournament back in mid-February. McAvoy was even hospitalized due to complications of this injury. The Boston defenseman is not ready to skate in a game at this time. However, he is trying to make his way back.

The Bruins are far outside the playoff race at this time. In fact, Boston is the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference based on points. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are well outside of their reach at this time. However, McAvoy still wants to support his guys on the ice if he can.

“I’m just trying to rehab the best I can every single day to get myself in position to potentially play this year,” McAvoy said, via MassLive reporter Matt Vautour. “What will happen, will happen. but to be a part of the group every day to set an example to trying to get closer with these guys and build relationships, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Will Bruins' Charlie McAvoy return from injury this season?

The Bruins are not making the playoffs in 2025, barring a miracle. And with this in mind, keeping McAvoy off the ice would be smart. There is little incentive to risk further injury for a handful of meaningless games at the end of the year. However, it does not appear as if this is the route Boston will take.

Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco addressed the possibility of a McAvoy return on Monday. Sacco acknowledged that his defenseman wants to be on the ice if he is cleared. And the interim coach said it's more likely than not that he will play if he receives that clearance.

“If he’s ready and he’s cleared to play, like any player, he wants to get back in there. You might feel good about yourself getting a couple games before the season ends,” he said, via Vautour. “When he’s cleared by our medical team, he’ll be in the lineup more likely than not. That’s the way players are wired.”

The Bruins are looking to find some positive momentum in a loss season. Having McAvoy back on the ice could certainly give the team a needed spark. It will certainly be interesting to see if he can return from injury before the 2024-25 campaign comes to an end.