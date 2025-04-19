The Boston Bruins massively played below expectations in 2024-25. Many expected Boston to make a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again this season. Not only did the Bruins fail to make the postseason, but they were also one of the worst teams in the league. One player who certainly disappointed on the ice was goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman entered the season as the team's goalie of the future. That's why the Bruins signed him to an eight-year contract extension before the 2024-25 campaign. However, he did not play to his usual standards. The Anchorage, Alaska native finished with a career-worst .892 save percentage in 58 games.

The picture did not get any prettier when looking at advanced stats, either. Swayman finished bottom-10 among goalies in terms of Goals Saved Above Average (-11.77), according to Evolving Hockey. Moreover, he was worth less than one win above replacement in 2024-25.

Swayman was certainly not the sole reason the Bruins missed the playoffs. However, he played a sizable role in this outcome. And the Bruins goalie is owning up to his poor performances on the ice this year.

“I take accountability. I wanted to play better,” Swayman said Thursday, via Boston Globe reporter Conor Ryan. “I know that I can play better, and that’s something that I can’t wait to work on. And this team is going to be a lot different next year with what we learned from this year, and we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

Swayman's performance sparked a ton of conversation. His contract is at the center, given that he is locked in for the next seven seasons. He receives no-movement protection on July 1, 2026, as well. A lot more will be said about his future in Boston if he can't turn things around. For now, the Bruins goalie is not focusing on outside chatter.

“I am able to block it out,” Swayman said, via Ryan. “And that’s something that I’ve always done. I really want to make sure that I’m staying in the moment, in the present. I know that I perform my best when I’m just playing for the guys in this room, and indirectly, it’s playing for the people on the outside.

“And that’s the best feeling ever. … . I want to be a top goaltender in this league, and I know that I have the ability to do that. And it’s going to be a really good feeling to make sure that we’re coming to work every day and earning that.”