May 19, 2025 at 11:52 AM ET

Former Boston Bruins teammates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron will have a special relationship. After the Bruins traded Marchand to the Florida Panthers, the latter has bolstered their squad.

Most notably, though, that experience came in handy in yet another Game 7. Marchand extended his winning streak against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7's.

Either way, his one-goal and two-assist game didn't surprise Bergeron in the slightest. Following the game, he explained via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic his thoughts about Marchand's heroics.

“No surprise! He always steps up and comes up clutch in the big moments,” Bergeron said. “He’s done it his whole career and is doing it again now. I’m really happy for all of his success right now.”

Marchand had a monstrous and legendary career in Boston. He won the Stanley Cup once in his time, but racked up numerous accolades.

He quickly became the face of the Bruins and left an irreplaceable mark on the franchise. Although he performed well in 2024-25, his former team did not.

As a result, he wanted to be sent to another contender. Luckily, the Panthers showed up and swiftly made a deal for the winger. Although his regular season was below his standards, the playoffs have been where it's shone.

Brad Marchand is excellent for the Panthers

Leaving a remarkable franchise like Boston isn't easy. However, he did everything he possibly could. As one of the most consistent players in the NHL, he continued his playoff success against the Maple Leafs.

In that Game 7, he dominated and made quick work of his former rival. After the Panthers trailed 2-1 in the series, they managed to claw back and prove that experience does matter.

Also, that game was a curb-stomping on Toronto's aspirations. Florida defeated them 6-1 and practically did whatever they wanted for the final two periods.

Either way, the Panthers are hoping for a Stanley Cup Final repeat in 2024. Adding Marchand to the mix does wonders for this team.

They'll face the Carolina Hurricanes in a likely interesting conference finals matchup.