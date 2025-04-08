The Calgary Flames are bringing in some young talent to help them as the season winds down. Calgary is calling up prospect Zayne Parekh, per NHL.com.

Parekh was the ninth overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. He is a defenseman who has played in the Ontario Hockey League in Canada. The soon-to-be Flames defenseman posted 107 points in the OHL this year.

The young skater is also a very unselfish player on the ice. He is +42 this season in plus-minus, an impressive stat for such a young player. Parekh is 19 years old.

Parekh is expected to be available for the Flames in their next game against Anaheim on Wednesday. He won the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL's best defenseman, per the outlet. He was also voted the CHL Defenseman of the Year in 2023-24.

Flames are hanging on to hope for a playoff spot

The Flames haven't been aflame for most of the season. Calgary is sputtering their way toward a playoff berth, but must essentially keep in the win column to do it. The Flames are clearly banking on Parekh to help give them a final push.

It's uncertain how much ice time Parekh will see right away. The 19-year-old defenseman has yet to play in an NHL game.

The club has posted points in eight of their last 10 contests. That includes six victories, and two overtime losses. Calgary has 87 points and the team is fourth in the Western Conference's Pacific Division.

The team is four points behind the Minnesota Wild, and six points behind the St. Louis Blues in the Wild Card standings. Vancouver and Utah are not far behind Calgary. It will be a fight to the finish as only a handful of games remain before the end of the regular season.

The Flames and Ducks play Wednesday at 10:00 ET. Flames fans clearly hope Parekh can give the club a bit of a boost.