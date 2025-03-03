The Calgary Flames are holding down the last Western Conference playoff spot just days before the trade deadline. While general manager Craig Conroy wants to reward his team, he cannot mortgage the future for a rental piece. Enter the Buffalo Sabres, who are looking to acquire NHL-caliber players at the trade deadline. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston say the Flames and Sabres could hook up for a Dylan Cozens trade by the end of the week.

“Conroy, meanwhile, would love to add a young center who can grow with his group and has shown interest in Buffalo’s Dylan Cozens, among others,” the insiders reported. “The GM continues to juggle the longer-range picture with the immediate one and hopes to keep all hands on deck for the playoff chase.”

Cozens scored 31 goals at 21 years old in 2022-23 and earned a massive contract extension because of it. His $7.1 million cap hit carries until 2030 and his offensive numbers have dipped significantly. With only 11 goals in 58 games this year, he has caught the ire of fans and could be dealt.

The Sabres do not want futures in return and are looking for NHL-caliber players. The Flames do not want to mortgage their future. Combine those two variables and they are great trade partners. But Buffalo may be looking for a higher-caliber player than Calgary is willing to give up.

Matt Coronato is playing his first full season in the NHL and has 15 goals in 55 games. He is a big part of the Flames' future and has an upside similar to Cozens. But he plays the wing and Cozens is a center, which is the more valuable position. It would be a high price to pay. But Coronato would get the deal done if they wanted to take the risk