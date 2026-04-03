The Carolina Hurricanes have looked like a Stanley Cup contender for over half a decade. Yet, every time, they have fallen in the playoffs. Rod Brind'Amour has done a fantastic job of getting the Canes into the playoffs, but has not yet claimed Lord Stanley's Cup. In fact, it's officially been 20 years since the Hurricanes won their one and only Stanley Cup, defeating the Edmonton Oilers. There is a sweet path to the Stanley Cup for the Hurricanes. But there is also a nightmare that might creep up again.

Carolina currently has +500 odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel. That gives them the third-best odds to claim the greatest trophy in sports.

But who stands in the way? One would think the answer would be the Colorado Avalanche or Dallas Stars. But the Hurricanes, along with those teams, must make it out of their conference first. Here is the one team the Canes want to avoid and why.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the nightmare

The good news is that neither the New York Rangers nor the Florida Panthers will be in the playoffs this season. These teams have rotated their turn to beat the Hurricanes in the playoffs. Last season, the Panthers swept the Hurricanes, despite the Canes having home-ice advantage and more points throughout the regular season. The bad news? Another team that eliminated the Canes over the last five seasons will be in the playoffs.

The Lightning are currently tied with the Buffalo Sabres for first in the Atlantic Division. If the Bolts finish in the top three, they likely won't become a hypothetical problem for the Canes until the Eastern Conference. This is assuming that both teams make it past their first two rounds. But in this scenario, the Canes defeat their first two-round opponents, and the Lightning win their first two, setting up another Florida team in the way.

Why the Lightning are a problem

Let's start with the offense. Nikita Kucherov is having another monster season, with 41 goals and 124 total points. Jake Guentzel has been effective, with 36 goals and 83 total points. The Bolts have gotten some new contributions from players like Darren Raddysh, who is having a career season. Likewise, Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli are still as dangerous as ever. Together, these players have helped the Lightning rank second in goals, third in shooting percentage, and 14th on the power play.

The defense has also been elite. Currently, they rank third in goals against. The Bolts are even fourth on the penalty kill. Of course, much of this is led by goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is 36-13-4 with a 2.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. The Hurricanes shoot the puck a lot, but there is no other goalie in the NHL playoffs who has seen as much volume throughout their career as Vasilevskiy has.

The regular season results don't matter

The Hurricanes have gone 2-1 against the Lightning this season. Things did not start well, as they fell 6-4 to the Bolts at the Lenovo Center on December 20, 2025. The Canes bounced back with a 5-4 win on February 26, 2026. Then, the Canes won 4-2 against the Bolts on March 14 at the Benchmark International Arena.

While this looks good on paper, the playoffs turn into a completely different environment. While much has changed since the Lightning won the Stanley Cup, they still have players left on that team who have done it. Kucherov, Point, Cirelli, Vasilevskiy, Erik Cernak, and Victor Hedman were all on the team that won the Cup six years ago. Each of those players understands their roles and what they have to do.

The Hurricanes play a possession zone game that focuses on shot suppression and gap control, along with high-tempo transitions. Their forecheck is controlled but aggressive. Meanwhile, the Lightning possesses an elite counter-attack with a transition offense. The Bolts also thrive on net-front chaos and high-impact shots. It also helps that their special teams are elite and have helped them in the playoffs before. This opportunistic style only needs one or two mistakes to be successful, and that makes them a problem the Canes don't want to encounter.