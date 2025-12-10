The 2025 season has been a nightmare for the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is 4-9 and on a two-game losing streak heading into Thursday Night Football against Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, the Falcons will be without their top wide receiver yet again because of a knee injury.

The Falcons have ruled out wide receiver Drake London for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This will be London's fourth consecutive absence with a PCL injury that he picked up in Week 11 against the Panthers.

Atlanta is on a short week, which did not give London much time to get back into practice. Though London was a non-participant at practice throughout the entire week.

The fourth-year wide receiver has only played in nine games this season, but he was on pace for a career year. He has 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns in those games.

Atlanta's offense won't be the same without London on the perimeter. His absence will put more pressure on Bijan Robinson and the running game, as well as Atlanta's other pass catchers.

Article Continues Below

The Falcons have already been eliminated from playoff contention after their brutal loss against the Seahawks. There is little reason to rush London back before he is ready, especially with QB Michael Penix Jr. already done for the season with an injury of his own.

It will be interesting to see how much of a fight Kirk Cousins and the remaining Falcons players put up in Week 15.

In other Falcons injury news, Kyle Pitts (knee), Jalon Walker (quad), Brandon Dorlus (groin), and David Onyemata (foot) are all listed as questionable for TNF.

Falcons at Buccaneers kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday.