The Colorado Avalanche have been without Gabriel Landeskog since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022. But, it appears the wait for his return is potentially right around the corner.

The Avs activated the Swede off the LTIR only a few days ago, and head coach Jared Bednar initially gave a cryptic update on Landeskog's status for Game 3 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Via Pierre LeBrun:

“Jared Bednar on if Landeskog is playing tonight: “We’ll see.”

However, Bednar also said there's a high possibility he suits up.

Via Conor McGahey:

“There’s a good chance Landeskog plays tonight,” Bednar said to Altitude Sports Radio in Denver.



Given his comments, it's honestly a toss-up as to what happens. Regardless, the Avalanche captain is on the verge of being in the lineup again. It's been nearly three years since he last took the ice in an NHL game after recurring knee issues that nearly ended his career.

When healthy, Landeskog was one of Colorado's top players. In 2021-22, he scored 30 goals and tallied 29 assists in 51 games played. He also contributed 22 points during the Avalanche's Stanley Cup run. It's hard to know if he'll find his best again after such a lengthy absence, but there's no question Lando will give this team a boost.

The Avalanche lost Game 2 to the Stars after blowing them out in the series opener. The first round matchup now shifts to The Mile High City, and if Landeskog does debut, it will be crazy scenes. He's a beloved player by this fanbase.

Regardless of when he does return, Colorado will definitely be cautious with his workload. But with an already dangerous core who are capable of another title run, adding Landeskog to the fold only makes the Avalanche even scarier.

Hopefully, there's lots of playoff hockey ahead for Colorado across the next two months.