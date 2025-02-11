The Detroit Red Wings were hoping for more from Vladimir Tarasenko when the two-time Stanley Cup champion signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract last summer. Through 53 games, Tarasenko has managed just seven goals and 22 points.

For a player who amassed 55 points in 76 games split between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers in 2023-24, it's certainly been a disappointing campaign. And the front office could be looking to move the 33-year-old because of it, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

“I've heard there’s been some noise around Tarasenko, mainly because his time in Detroit has kind of struggled to be a fit,” the hockey insider said on Hockey Night in Canada. “I’ve just heard, in his particular case, there’s been some conversation around him and we’ll see how this all develops.”

Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last year, chipping in five goals and nine points over 24 postseason contests. The veteran spent the first decade of his career with the St. Louis Blues, scoring over 30 goals six times and helping the franchise capture its first championship in 2019.

The left-shot right winger is no stranger to being traded over the last several months. He was moved from the Blues to the New York Rangers ahead of the 2022-23 deadline. And after signing with the Senators in the summer of 2023, he was shipped from Canada's capital to Florida mid-campaign, where he won his second title a few months later.

Tarasenko owns a full no-trade clause this season, so he would have to give the green light to any potential deal. It'll be intriguing to see if general manager Steve Yzerman decides to move on from the sniper ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline — and what a potential return would look like.

But although Tarasenko is struggling, the Red Wings haven't been as of late.

Red Wings surging despite Vladimir Tarasenko's struggles

After a challenging first couple months of the 2024-25 season, Detroit has been one of the league's best clubs since the end of December. With Todd McLellan behind the bench, the Wings have racked off two seven-game win streaks in just over a month, in the process returning to legitimate postseason contention in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings were one 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning away from going into the 13-day 4 Nations Face-Off break on an eight-game heater. Still, it's been a hugely encouraging stretch for a team that is desperate to break a long playoff drought.

Now 28-22-5, Detroit is currently occupying the second wildcard berth in the conference. Although the hold is precarious — the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins are each just a point back — this looks like a roster that will be battling until the end.

The Wings haven't made the playoffs since 2015-16, when they were defeated in the first round. But as the rebuild comes to an end in Michigan, there's a chance Yzerman makes the roster even better between now and March 7.

It'll be interesting to see if Tarasenko is still part of the team's plans by then, or whether he'll be playing for a fifth team in three years instead.