The Detroit Red Wings are taking on the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night. The Red Wings lost goalie Petr Mrazek to injury early in the contest. However, they have held their own without the veteran goaltender. In fact, they were able to take a 2-1 lead thanks to Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper.

DeBrincat and Kasper sent the puck into the offensive zone and behind the net. The puck came back out front to Kasper, and the Red Wings rookie made it count. His shot found its way past Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka to give Detroit a crucial 2-1 lead.

Marco Kasper gives Detroit the lead! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/tLlqR71d0y — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

DeBrincat received credit for an assist on the play. As a result, the Michigan native has achieved a major career milestone. His assist on Kasper's goal gives him 500 career points, as the Red Wings acknowledged on Monday night.

Alex DeBrincat is making an impact for hometown Red Wings

DeBrincat joined Detroit through trade back in the summer of 2023. The Michigan native could not agree to a long-term contract extension with the Ottawa Senators. As a result, Ottawa traded him to his hometown team. The Senators received defenseman Donovan Sebrango, forward Dominik Kubalik, a first-round pick, and a fourth-round pick for DeBrincat.

DeBrincat had a fantastic start with the Red Wings last season. However, it was also a rather frustrating campaign. He had a ton of missed scoring opportunities and could not find consistency offensively.

DeBrincat has had some inconsistencies in 2024-25, as well. In saying that, he has found his scoring touch again. He leads all Red Wings skaters with 32 goals this year. This is his fourth 30+ goal campaign and his first since the 2021-22 season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Red Wings have slid down the standings as of late. If DeBrincat can continue making an impact offensively, though, they may still have a chance. A win over the Utah Hockey Club on Monday would certainly help matters, as well.