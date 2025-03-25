The Detroit Red Wings have struggled with injuries as of late. However, it seemed as if their luck was turning a corner. Veteran defenseman Jeff Petry was activated off injured reserve before Detroit took on the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. Unfortunately, the team may have lost Petr Mrazek to the injury bug.

Mrazek has exited the game against Utah on Monday, as reported by Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. The Detroit goalie skated to the bench after a collision in his crease. He was replaced by Alex Lyon, who has not played since facing the Hockey Club back on March 6. Mrazek has been ruled out for the remainder of this game, according to the Red Wings.

The veteran goalie is in his second stint with Detroit. The Red Wings traded for Mrazek in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Detroit also received veteran forward Craig Smith. They traded center Joe Veleno to Chicago as part of this deal.

Mrazek's return to Hockeytown has proven successful in the short term. The veteran goalie has a .901 save percentage in four games and has won two starts. Moreover, he has significantly improved his underlying numbers in Detroit. He has 0.13 Goals Saved Above Average and 0.19 Goals Saved Above Expected, according to Evolving Hockey.

The Red Wings, as mentioned, have struggled with injury. Andrew Copp is done for the season after suffering a pectoral injury. Defenseman Erik Gustafsson is also done for the season due to an undisclosed injury. Petry missed 31 games with an upper-body injury but returned to the ice on Monday.

The Red Wings are trying to keep pace in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. However, Detroit has a ton of work to do in order to make up ground. In the interim, they hope Mrazek can return to the ice soon with no complications.