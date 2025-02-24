The Detroit Red Wings came out of the 4 Nations break in the second Wild Card spot. They moved into the first Wild Card after a brutal overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Red Wings went to overtime again on Sunday night, this time beating the Anaheim Ducks. However, they lost forwards Michael Rasmussen and Andrew Copp to injury.

Head coach Todd McLellan did not have a specific injury update on Rasmussen after the game. But he did provide an update on Copp's status. The team will know more about his injury on Monday. In saying this, he will miss some time on the ice. “Copp will be out. We'll know more tomorrow. But he won't play in Minneapolis,” the Red Wings coach said in his postgame press conference, which was posted to the team's official YouTube channel.

Copp signed with the Red Wings after the 2021-22 season. The former Michigan hockey star has played mostly third-line roles for Detroit in his third year with the franchise. In 56 games, he has 10 goals and 23 points. The Ann Arbor, Michigan native did not record a point in the win over the Ducks on Sunday night.

How Red Wings could move forward after Andrew Copp injury

Andrew Copp has had his struggles in Hockeytown since signing. However, he plays a role for McLellan on this team. His loss, combined with Rasmssen's injury, has put Detroit in a bit of a rough spot moving forward.

There are a couple of ways the Red Wings can replace these forwards if Rasmussen is also out for some time. Detroit has a few veteran players in the AHL who could play for a stretch of games. Forward Austin Watson, another Michigan native, has skated with Detroit earlier in the season. Another potential option is Joe Snively, who is the second-leading scorer of the Grand Rapids Griffins this season.

The Red Wings could also go with some of their inexperienced options, as well. 31-year-old rookie Dominik Shine played well in a cup of coffee run in the NHL earlier this season. Former first-round pick Nate Danielson is a name to watch, as well. He has six goals and 26 points for the Griffins this year.

Another possibility is the trade market. The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is 11 days away at this point. If Copp and Rasmussen are going to miss extended time, a trade for forward depth makes sense. Names like Edmonton Oilers winger Jeff Skinner are an option if they want to pursue low-cost options.

The Red Wings are the first Wild Card holders in the East at this time. However, their playoff push is only going to get more difficult. And bad luck with injuries at this time are the last thing they want to see. Detroit retakes the ice on Tuesday night as they hit the road for a rematch with the Minnesota Wild from Saturday's clash.