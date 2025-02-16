The Detroit Red Wings are competing for a playoff berth that would end an eight-year drought. Heading into the international break, they have 61 points in 55 games and are in the final Eastern Conference spot. Their captain, Dylan Larkin, is representing their team and Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. When he scored a huge goal against Team Canada on Saturday, the Red Wings hyped him up on social media.

The Red Wings firmly declared “THAT'S. OUR. CAPTAIN” with the highlight of his goal underneath. Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy snapped a loose puck onto Larkin's stick and he was off. He motored down the right side and snapped the puck past Jordan Binnington, giving Team USA the lead in the biggest 4 Nations game yet.

Larkin was not a part of what got the USA-Canada game started on Saturday night. Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel fought off the opening face-off. On the next draw, Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett dropped the gloves. And then eight seconds later, JT Miller and Colton Parayko finished off the trifecta.

Larkin, the only Red Wings player in the game, was not on the ice for any of that but did get a few extra shifts because of the fights. The goal came in the second period when all of that hubbub had died down and the hockey took center stage.

Larkin is the captain and top center on the Red Wings but is a fourth-line player for Team USA. ESPN's Emily Kaplan asked him about that transition after his big goal. He responded, “I just want to be a great teammate.” That kind of attitude earns NHL captaincy, a spot on an international team, and a long-term contract. Larkin paid it all off with the biggest goal, so far, of Saturday night.