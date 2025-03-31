Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings lost to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Detroit suffered its 11th loss in 14 games, all of which were in regulation. They needed two points in their worst way on Saturday when they faced the Boston Bruins at home. It was a close contest, but the Red Wings pulled away with a vital 2-1 lead.

Rookie Marco Kasper scored his 15th goal of the season to give his team a 1-0 lead. Raymond then doubled the lead to help Detroit claim victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night. Following the game, Raymond spoke with the media about the performance. He acknowledged it wasn't the team's best game, but it was a good win for them nonetheless.

“A lot of effort,” Raymond said of the win, via Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. “Maybe not the prettiest, but it's about getting it done and we did that with a lot of help from (Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot). It's a good one for us for sure.”

Lucas Raymond's Red Wings receive sparks all over the ice

As Raymond mentioned, goalie Cam Talbot put in a good performance on Saturday. The veteran netminder made 20 save and especially came up clutch in the final moments of the contest. However, this is not the only spark they received in this game.

The Red Wings showed some fight, both figuratively and literally, on Saturday. Forwards Alex DeBrincat and Austin Watson dropped the gloves with Bruins skaters Andrew Peeke and Jakob Lauko. It provided Detroit with a jolt of energy early in the game.

“It was awesome,” Raymond said, via Kulfan. “I've seen Cat chuck them a couple of times now and he has some power. It's huge, it fires us up and and gets the crowd into it. Then seeing Watty stepping up, it was awesome to see. It just shows how much guys care and how committed they are to this. It gave us a boost to start.”

The Red Wings improved to 34-33-6 on the season with this victory. At the time, it moved them within one point of a playoff spot. However, the Montreal Canadiens picked up a win on Sunday, so Detroit is now three points off a playoff spot. Detroit will hope to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday when they travel to take on the St. Louis Blues.