Forward Lucas Raymond did not return to the Detroit Red Wings' Monday afternoon game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after sustaining an injury.

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan did not have an update on the former Top-5 pick following the team’s 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.

“I can’t tell you much,” McLellan told reporters, according to Detroit Hockey Now. “Obviously, he didn’t return. We will have to get him home and evaluate him. We will know more (Tuesday).”

Raymond was driven head-first into the boards on a check from behind by Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev in the second period of Monday’s game. He did not return, and the team called the injury an “upper-body” injury.

He played just 7:58 of time-on-ice before he left the game, registering an assist on Dylan Larkin’s power play goal that opened up the scoring with 1:05 to go in the first period.

Raymond has two goals and an assist through the first three games of Detroit’s 2025-26 campaign. He scored both of his two goals in the first half of the team’s home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs on Saturday in Detroit, logging 20:41 of time-on-ice in the process.

The fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft hit the 80-point mark for the first time in his career in 2024-25, scoring 27 goals and a career-high 53 assists while not missing a single game.

Raymond has not missed a game in two years — he scored a career-high 31 goals and 72 points in 2023-24 — and could prove to be a huge loss for Detroit if he misses any time.

The Red Wings would be missing a staple in their top six and their power play. Raymond has logged at least 17 minutes per game in every season since he entered the league in 2021-22 and has quickly established himself as one of the team’s biggest stars.

Detroit will await an update when they return home from its quick trip to Toronto on Tuesday.