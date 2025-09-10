Comebacks are a part of what makes sports special, and Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane recently spoke about former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews' return to the NHL.

Toews has not played since April 2023 due to he effects of chronic inflammatory response syndrome and a battle with COVID-19. The 37-year-old inked a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets in July.

“I think it's awesome. Obviously with what he's been through, to be able to put himself in a position to come back and be feeling good, I think that's the most important thing,” Kane told ESPN. “It could be really a great story for the NHL and for the franchise and for him and his family. So I'm excited about watching him.”

Kane and Toews won three Stanley Cups together with the Blackhawks and have remained close since they last played together in 2022. Kane was traded to the New York Rangers that same season, and noted that the move signaled the end of an era.

“It's funny how your paths kind of change, right? You're seeing each other every day for 17 years and then all of a sudden, you kind of go your separate ways,” Kane said. “I felt that way about some of my other teammates too, like Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith and Patrick Sharp. These are your best friends. All of a sudden they retire or they go to a different team and you don't see them as much. It's kind of wild.”

Toews will attempt to finish his career with his hometown Jets, who begin the regular season on October 9 against the Dallas Stars.