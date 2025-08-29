Patrick Kane is back with the Detroit Red Wings for the 2025-26 season, looking to get them back to the playoffs. But the American forward has another goal for the season. Kane was at the Team USA Olympic camp this summer. He looks to make the 2026 roster and add a gold medal to his trophy case. He spoke with ESPN's Emily Kaplan about his desire to get to the mountaintop again.

“I look at my career and what I've accomplished, and the one thing that's kind of missing is a gold in best on best,” Kane said. “So, it'd be fun to have that opportunity. I don't want that to be a thing either, where you're getting selected for the team because of all that stuff. You want to be selected for the player you are now and what you can bring to the team now.”

Kane was drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007. With the Hawks, he won three Stanley Cups, a Calder Trophy, a Hart Trophy, a Conn Smythe Trophy, an Art Ross trophy, and has a claim as the greatest American-born player ever.

Kane has played in the Olympics twice, starring for the Americans in 2010 and 2014. After making the Gold Medal Game in 2010, they faltered in the semi-finals in 2014. While he is not the player he was then, Kane is looking for an opportunity to play again.

Team USA did not take Patrick Kane for the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. Given his hip injury issues and lack of production last season, he was not considered for the club. But the Olympic team needs some new faces to beat Canada, and maybe an old face is the answer.

Kane will likely break the record for most points and goals by an American-born NHL player this year. Can he finish it off with a gold medal?