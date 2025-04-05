The Detroit Red Wings are hanging onto hope as the 2024-25 regular season draws to a close. Detroit is on the outside looking in as it pertains to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, needing two points in a major way. Thanks in part to Patrick Kane, they got those points.

Kane scored a crucial goal for Detroit against the Hurricanes on Friday. He was one of five goal scorers for the Winged Wheel in this contest. In the end, it helped Detroit skate to a 5-3 win over Carolina. This win has brought the Red Wings within four points of the Montreal Canadiens for the East's final Wild Card spot.

His goal on Friday gave Kane his 20th of the season. It's the second straight year he has achieved this feat. It represented his 100th point as a member of the Red Wings, as well. Beyond that, Kane now has more 20+ goal seasons than any other American-born NHL player due to his goal on Friday night, the Red Wings confirmed on social media.

Most 20-goal seasons by a U.S. born player in NHL history + his 100th point as a Red Wing. Congrats, Kaner! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fmbb5UGFEp — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 5, 2025

Kane signed with the Red Wings in November 2023. He immediately made an impact, scoring at a near-point-per-game pace in 2023-24. Detroit nearly made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, as well. However, they missed the postseason as the Washington Capitals held a tiebreaker over the club.

This season, Kane has struggled with injuries to some extent. Even when healthy, the future Hall of Famer struggled to begin the season. But he did improve when the Red Wings hired Todd McLellan as head coach in late December.

The Red Wings are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. There is a lot of work for this team to do in that regard. However, if they make it in, Kane certainly needs to play a large role in their success.