The Detroit Red Wings look to stay alive in the playoff race as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game last 46-24-4 on the year, which places them in second in the Metropolitan Division, but they have clinched a playoff spot. In their last game, the Hurricanes faced the Washington Capitals. The Hurricanes saw goals from Sean Walker, Jackson Blake, and Seth Jarvis in the first period to take a 3-0 lead. They would add another goal in the second before Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals. Still, Jackson Blake would add another goal in the third and the Hurricanes would win the game 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 34-33-7 on the year, placing them in sixth in the Atlantic Division, and four points out of a playoff spot. In their last game, the Red Wings faced the St. Louis Blues. After a scoreless first two periods, J.T. Compher scored to get the Red Wings the lead. Still, with 29 seconds left in the game, Jordan Kyrou scored to tie it up. That would lead to overtime where Cam Fowler scored to win the game for the Blues.

Here are the Hurricanes-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Red Wings Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -184

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho leads the team in points and assists on the year. Aho comes into the game with 28 goals and 42 assists, good for 70 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis. Blake has just 14 goals and 16 assists, but Jarvis is second on the team in points, coming in with 30 goals and 30 assists this year. His goal total leads the team.

Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov leads the second line. He comes in with 19 goals and 26 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. He is joined on the line by Jack Roslovic. Roslovic is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 15 assists. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He has seven goals and 36 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Pytor Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 26-13-3 on the year with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five starts but has given up three or more goals in each of his last three.

Why the Red Wings Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings top line is home to Alex DeBrincat, who leads the team in goals and is second in points. He comes in with 33 goals and 29 assists, good for 62 total points. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin is tied with DeBrincat for second on the team in points, coming into the game with 28 goals and 34 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Patrick Kane. Kane comes in with 19 goals and 33 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Lucan Raymond leads the team in points this year and is on the second line. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 47 assists. Further, the Red Wings get production from the blue line. Mortiz Seider is sixth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 33 assists.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in the net for the Red Wings. He is 18-17-4 on the year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Talbot is just 1-3-1 in his last five starts but has given up just four goals over his last three appearances.

Final Hurricanes-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game have labeled the Hurricanes as the favorites. They are playing well too, winning 12 of their last 14 games. Further, they have scored 21 goals over their last five games. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are struggling. They have lost five of their last seven, and have scored just 17 goals over the seven games. Further, they are 22nd in the NHL in goals against per game and are last in the NHL on the penalty kill. The Hurricanes are not great on the power play, sitting 24th in the NHL, but did convert multiple times in their last game. They are also sixth in the NHL in goals against per game. Take the Hurricanes in this one.

Final Hurricanes-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+136)