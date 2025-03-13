The Detroit Red Wings snapped a long six-game losing streak against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night — and Patrick Kane was the catalyst. ‘Showtime' turned back the clock, recording his first five-point game since 2019 in a 7-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

It was also the star American's fourth career five-point contest, tied for sixth most by a United States-born player, according to NHL.com's Dave Hogg.

“We wanted to focus on playing the same way we did in Ottawa,” the three-time Stanley Cup champion said afterwards, per Hogg. “I thought we got some timely goals and the power play had a good night. There are nights when the puck goes in and nights it doesn’t. It was nice to see it go in tonight.”

The Wings lost 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night but peppered Sens goaltender Linus Ullmark with 49 shots. Wednesday's win was one Detroit absolutely needed against a Buffalo team that is last place in the Eastern Conference.

Alex DeBrincat was also superb for the Red Wings, scoring his 30th goal of the campaign and adding a career-best three assists. Marco Kasper had a big night with two goals and an assist of his own, while captain Dylan Larkin chipped in three assists.

“There’s relief, obviously – the losing streak is over and we got rewarded for some of the things we did,” Detroit's bench boss Todd McLellan said, per Hogg. “Hockey is an odd game – I thought we played a better game in Ottawa and lost 2-1.”

In Petr Mrazek's first start in Hockeytown this season since being acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, the Czech netminder made 23 saves. Mrazek played over five seasons in Detroit after being selected in the fifth-round by the franchise in the 2010 NHL Draft.

“He got us a win, made some timely saves and made some big saves,” said McLellan. “That gives us some confidence, which is big right now.”

The Red Wings need all the confidence they can get with just 17 games left in their regular-season.

Red Wings battling for their playoff lives in Eastern Conference

After stringing together a pair of seven-game heaters earlier this season, it looked like Detroit would be well-positioned to advance to the dance in 2025.

But after losing six straight times in regulation, things are beginning to look dire in Michigan. As of Thursday, the Red Wings are two points out of the final wild card berth in the Eastern Conference.

They would need to leapfrog the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and one of the Columbus Blue Jackets or Ottawa Senators to get in. And the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders are still in the hunt as the stretch run heats up.

With just over a month left in the regular-season, it's going to take a herculean effort for McLellan's troops to get in. That's especially true after general manager Steve Yzerman stunningly didn't make any moves to improve the roster ahead of the deadline.

Every game is crucial the rest of the way, starting with a road tilt in Carolina against the Hurricanes on Friday night.