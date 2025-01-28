The Detroit Red Wings are contending for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference this year. And on Monday night, they picked up a massive win over the Los Angeles Kings. Detroit coach Todd McLellan's former team raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. However, Lucas Raymond scored four points to help lead Detroit to a 5-2 win at Little Caesars Arena.

Raymond is one of the Red Wings' cornerstone players at this time. He was the team's leading point scorer in 2023-24, when he scored 72 points in 82 games. Now, he continues to pace the team. His four points against the Kings gave him 20 goals and 56 games through 50 games in 2024-25.

After Monday's game, McLellan spoke more about his star winger's performances. “You don't realize how impactful he is on a game. Not always in wins, even in losses. The impact he has on a game night after night after night. (He's) so consistent, competitive, a lot of fire in him. And he has skill to go with it,” the Red Wings bench boss said, via the team's official YouTube channel.

Lucas Raymond is not the only impressive young Red Wings star

Raymond is not the only young Red Wings player leading the way. One standout player for Detroit since Todd McLellan's hiring has been 2022 first-round pick Marco Kasper. Kasper scored two goals and added an assist in the win over the Kings.

The young Red Wings forward has 11 points in his last 10 games after being promoted to the first line. This has occurred while Kasper, a center by trade, is playing on the wing. McLellan explained the reasoning behind this decision after beating Los Angeles.

“He's playing to his own expectations, I would probably say. I think that's what he expects of himself, and we have those expectations of him too. He's out of position — he's probably going to play center… We have to play him out of position to get him confident and get him ice time. When he does go back to his home position, it will be a big test. But we'll worry about that down the road,” McLellan said, via the team's official YouTube channel.

Kasper entered the NHL with a ton of expectations around him. And it seems as if fans are starting to see glimpses of what he could be at this level. It will certainly be interesting to see what Kasper and Raymond will bring to the table as the 2024-25 campaign rolls on.