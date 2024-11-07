The Detroit Red Wings have had some stumbles early on in the 2024-25 season. But the Red Wings have also turned in some dominating performances, as well. They are a fascinating team to watch thanks in part to one of the more exciting young players in the league. Lucas Raymond earned a big contract in September, and on Wednesday, he showed why.

Raymond provided an assist to score his team-leading 12th point in the young season. Last year, he recorded a career-high 72 points as Detroit challenged for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Red Wings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in Raymond’s 250th career game in the league.

The young Swedish forward entered exclusive territory with his point, as well. Across a player’s first 250 NHL games, only two players have scored more points than Raymond. Pavel Datsyuk scored 69 goals and 199 points while former captain Henrik Zetterberg scored 88 goals and 192 points through their first 250 games. Raymond has scored 72 games and 186 points during this same amount of contests.

Lucas Raymond, Red Wings find scoring touch

Lucas Raymond and the Red Wings hoped to build upon a big win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Detroit dropped three straight games prior to the Sabres win. Gaining more momentum is key for a team looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.

The teams remained scoreless through most of the first period on Wednesday. However, Detroit would cash in with seconds to spare. Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat entered the Blackhawks’ zone with seconds remaining. The puck became loose in front of the goal, and DeBrincat was able to put it home with one and a half seconds to go.

The Red Wings maintained the lead for nearly half of the middle frame. But the Blackhawks eventually broke through. Captain Nick Foligno scored his fifth of the season in the second to tie the game. Less than five minutes later, Larkin scored to restore Detroit’s lead.

The Blackhawks worked to tie the game in the third period. However, their efforts were deflated three minutes into the final frame. Joe Veleno scored his first goal of the season to give the Winged Wheel a two-goal lead. And in the dying embers, Andrew Copp put home an empty net goal to secure Detroit’s win.

The Red Wings played their best game of the season on Wednesday night. And they certainly hope this is a sign of things to come. Detroit retakes the ice on Friday when they conclude a two-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs.