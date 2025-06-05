The Detroit Red Wings missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, and know they must make changes. Ultimately, they fell short again and hope to get the right pieces to get back into the postseason party. If the Red Wings' dream scenario in 2025 NHL free agency comes true, it could instantly vault them back into the playoffs.

What would that dream entail? Well, first, the Red Wings badly need to sign a superstar. While they have a plethora of stars, including Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat, none of them can consistently put a team on their backs. But if Detroit gets its way, it may get that guy in the offseason.

Numerous things can go well in the offseason, and several moves could propel Detroit forward. While it was a disappointing season for the Red Wings, there is hope. Overall, several dream scenarios could turn Detroit's fortunes around and put them back in the playoff hunt.

The Red Wings sign Mitch Marner in NHL free agency

Detroit could be a great landing spot for Mitchell Marner, and the Red Wings must capitalize on this. Currently, he is the biggest NHL free agent on the market and is one of the best players in the NHL.

Marner had another fantastic season, generating 27 goals and 75 assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is a dynamic playmaker who can make anything work on the ice. Additionally, he sets up other players for success. Imagine Marner on the same line as Raymond and Jonathan Berggren? If the Red Wings can snag Marner, they could have a lethal first line.

Marner will cost some money. So far, Detroit has approximately $21 million in cap space, so they would have to rework some contracts to give themselves the best chance at signing him. Marner is looking for around $13 million annually, so the Wings would have to find a way to move some pieces around to get him on board.

Red Wings re-sign Patrick Kane

The Red Wings also must re-sign Patrick Kane. While there are several spots where Kane could land, Detroit has been a perfect fit. Kane had a good season, scoring 21 goals and 38 assists, including 12 power-play goals. While he is 36 years old, Kane still has some elite qualities, especially on the extra-man attack.

The Red Wings don't need to sign Kane to a long-term contract. Instead, they could offer another one-year deal, or at worst, a two-year contract. Kane is seeking around $3.5 million, which would be a fair deal for what he provided them this past season. Detroit was fourth on the power play, and Kane was a significant reason why. Consequently, letting Kane walk would be disastrous, but signing him would alleviate one of their problems.

Detroit strengthens blue line

It is no secret that the defense was bad last season. The Red Wings struggled often with keeping up with other teams and surrendered numerous goals.

Detroit allowed 3.23 goals per game, ranking 27th in the NHL. Additionally, they were 23rd in high-danger chances allowed by the defense, as they gave up too many scoring opportunities. While Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson were solid on the defensive side of the zone, their teammates were not so great.

The Red Wings would be smart to add a defenseman through NHL free agency. Of the NHL free agents available, Aaron Ekblad is the best on the market. After everything he has done to help the Florida Panthers make three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances, he is the best commodity on the market. Significantly, he would cost around $7.8 million with a cap hit of $11 million. Plus, he is seeking seven years. If the Red Wings cannot sign Marner, then Ekblad must be the priority.

Detroit improves the penalty kill

The Red Wings had the worst penalty kill in the NHL last season. Yes, goalie Cam Talbot struggled often, as did backup Alex Lyon. But the defense also allowed way too many shooting chances on the power play, especially against divisional rivals like the Panthers, Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

As noted before, Ekblad would be a good addition to the defense. However, if the Wings are seeking an alternative, they would find a gem in Joel Armia. He was very valuable for the Montreal Canadiens last season, who were ninth on the penalty kill, thanks in part to Armia, who had three shorthanded goals.

Ultimately, the Wings need a player who knows how to cut down the passes in between the lanes while also being a threat to score. Getting someone like this through NHL free agency would be a dream, and it might end a long playoff drought.