The Detroit Red Wings just missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth season. Therefore, there are some hard choices to make if they wish to make the playoffs again. The Red Wings might opt to trade Vladimir Tarasenko in the 2025 offseason to gain better value and increase their odds.

Tarasenko is currently coming off his worst statistical season, tallying just 11 goals and 22 assists in 80 games. Ultimately, he looked nothing like the elite player he was a few seasons ago. Tarasenko is still capable of putting up points and has demonstrated this in the past. Unsurprisingly, Tarasenko was a top trade deadline target, but the Wings chose to keep him for now.

The Red Wings might keep him, especially if they decide to trade Patrick Kane. Yet, there are many paths where this could go. Detroit has much to consider and decide on, regarding the direction it would like to take. So far, the brass is analyzing their options and whether this is a team that is ready to contend. Here are three reasons why the Red Wings must trade Tarasenko during the offseason and why it will help them get better.

Trading Vladimir Tarasenko boosts youth development.

The Red Wings may consider moving on from Tarasenko to boost their youth development. Significantly, Detroit ended the season with Jonathan Berggren, Dylan Larkin, and Lucas Raymond all on the first line. All three players are under 30, with Larkin being the oldest at 28. Likewise, the second line featured Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper, with Kane being the odd man out.

Tarasenko ended his season on the third line with Michael Rasmussen and J.T. Compher in the middle. Consequently, this line struggled, and Tarasenko did not help much. Trading Tarasenko could free up roster space and allow Detroit to attempt to upgrade its line. While their top two lines are solid, the third and fourth lines struggled mightily.

Trading Tarasenko can open up roster space and allow the youth development to get some playing time. Overall, they have not shown significant improvement, and playing behind Tarasenko has hindered their progress. Plus, the Red Wings are in a position to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While they fell short last season, they were in the race for a while, and trading Tarasenko for a better fit might put them over the edge.

Vladimir Tarasenko has high trade value

Despite scoring just 33 points, Tarasenko has an incredibly high value. It was not that long ago that Tarasenko scored 55 points, as he did during the 2023-2024 season.

Tarasenko was not his normal self this past season. Yes, some might say he could be declining due to age, or he could be suffering from an injury. Regardless, his value is still high, and he could still be a solid 50-point third-line winger for any team that still believes he can do it. Teams like the Carolina Hurricanes or the Los Angeles Kings might target him to increase their depth.

Many teams wait until a player loses all their value, and end up getting nothing of value back for him. Yes, Tarasenko had a bad season, and it looked like he was on the downside of his career. But he can still play, and at 33 years old, wants to prove that he has something left in the tank. The Red Wings must trade Tarasenko while he is at his highest value.

They could get someone fresh

The Red Wings could be getting someone fresh while also giving Tarasenko a fresh start. Sometimes, players need a new environment. It was just a year ago that the Red Wings signed Tarasenko to a two-year contract. Maybe that's the best course of action for the Red Wings.

The time for rebuilding is over in Detroit. Although they have not made the playoffs in nearly a decade, it's time to make moves that help propel them forward. When looking at the value given by veterans, Kane ranked better, scoring 59 points for the Red Wings, much of which came on the power play. If the Red Wings are really looking to maximize the value of their veterans, they would re-sign Kane, who gave them more output than Tarasenko.

Trading for someone fresh like Jack Drury from the Hurricanes would be a good option, and cheaper than Tarasenko. Additionally, he is younger, and the potential is there for much more. The Red Wings have seen what they have in Tarasenko, and the results have not been pretty. Consequently, if they fail to trade him, it could hinder their playoff aspirations.