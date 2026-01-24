The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the best teams in the NHL over the last few years. This season though, Edmonton is struggling. The Oilers have allowed 166 goals already this season, and lost back-to-back games.

Following a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Oilers star Connor McDavid accepted responsibility for the team's current problems.

“(Urgency) starts with me,” McDavid told reporters, per The Score. “The last two (games), probably not my best. I can be better. When I'm better, usually the whole group responds. So that starts there. Sense of urgency, it can even start in practice.”

Edmonton has scored just three total goals in the last two games. McDavid said that team improvement starts with better passing.

“I thought our puck play has been real bad. Real, real bad. Not really connecting on passes. When we do, kinda sloppy, bouncing, whatever it is. When you're playing that way, it looks slow and clunky. I thought we've looked that way for the last few games,” McDavid added.

The Oilers have 58 points this season, with a 25-19-8 overall record.

Oilers look to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The defense has not been there either for Edmonton recently. The Oilers allowed three goals in just a 37-second span while playing the Penguins on Thursday.

McDavid is pledging that his team will do better in the weeks ahead.

“There's 30 games left,” McDavid said. “We're coming down the home stretch here. There's no February this year, so it's like we're at the end of February. The sense of urgency's gotta go up in our group. Playoff race is real tight, and we gotta find a way to get points here, especially at home.”

The Oilers star is cold lately. He hasn't scored a goal in his last seven games. Oilers fans aren't used to seeing that. Edmonton has made the Stanley Cup final in the last two seasons, losing to the Florida Panthers both times.

The Oilers clash with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, with a chance to pick up a much-needed win.