The Edmonton Oilers rallied from a 2-0 hole in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings, winning four straight to take the series in six games. Up next is the Vegas Golden Knights, and Oilers captain Connor McDavid is not forgetting the series loss from the 2023 playoffs, when his team lost in six games to the eventual champions.

“Yeah, obviously, we're already looking ahead here, you know,” Connor McDavid said, via Sportsnet. “Obviously, we owe Vegas a good series. We don't forget what happened two years ago, so looking forward to it. Obviously, exciting tonight to get it done. Yeah, but get ready to go for another big series.”

In the series two years ago, the Oilers and Golden Knights exchanged wins in the first four games, but Vegas outlasted Edmonton, winning games five and six to take the series. Both teams are well-equipped to make deep runs in the postseason.

The winner of the upcoming second-round series will take on one of the Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars advanced past the Colorado Avalanche with a Game 7 victory on Saturday, and they await the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Jets and Blues.

McDavid has had a productive playoff run so far, scoring two goals with nine assists for 11 points in the first-round series against the Kings, according to NHL.com. That gives him a +5 rating in plus-minus ahead of Game 1 against the Golden Knights.

The loss to the Golden Knights came the year before the Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago. Edmonton is now trying to get back to the final and looking to complete what they were unable to do last year after losing to the Florida Panthers in seven games.