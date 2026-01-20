The Edmonton Oilers have won two games in a row by a combined score of 11-0. They won both of those games, one over the Vancouver Canucks and another over the St Louis Blues, without one of their best forwards. The Oilers have been without Leon Draisaitl for both games as he is on a leave of absence. Kris Knoblauch told NHL.com that the forward is expected back this week.

“Leon Draisaitl is expected to rejoin the Oilers later this week, coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday before their game against the New Jersey Devils,” NHL.com reported. “The forward took a leave of absence on Saturday to attend to a family illness in Germany.”

Draisaitl has been sensational for the Oilers this season, with 67 points in 48 games. There were no concerns about him living up to the $14 million payday on the contract he signed last year. But just a half-season into the deal, he has more than lived up to it. Draisaitl continues his Hall of Fame career with the Stanley Cup as the last trophy to catch.

The Oilers have had no problem scoring without him in the two games since. They scored six goals, all in the second period, against the Canucks on Saturday. Jack Roslovic scored twice, and Connor McDavid picked up his 53rd assist. Zach Hyman had a three-point night, while McDavid picked up two more assists, against the Blues.

Draisaitl will not play against the Devils on Tuesday night. Without the superstar, the Oilers have played three of the worst teams in the league, according to the standings. That should help them stay above water until he comes back, which is soon. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals are coming to town after the Devils leave.

Will the Oilers keep up their shutout streak without Draisaitl on Tuesday?